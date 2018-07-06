Obituary: James Terner

James Terner, 66, died on March 5 in Neptune City, N.J.
“Dr. Terner was an outstanding scientist and an excellent teacher. He was one of the world leaders of resonance Raman spectroscopy. He was able to characterize reaction intermediates and transient species that no other lab in the world could. He was also one of the best teachers of physical and general chemistry that I have ever known. He had very high standards and he always expected students to match these standards. The Virginia Commonwealth University chemistry department owes a lot of its success and accomplishments to Jim Terner. We will always miss him.”—M. Samy El-Shall, friend and colleague
Most recent title: chemistry professor, Virginia Commonwealth University
Education: B.A., chemistry, Brandeis University, 1973; Ph.D., chemistry, University of California, Los Angeles, 1979
Survivors: sons, Benjamin, Jeremy, Steven, and Zachary
