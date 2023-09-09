Obituary: Jamie L. Manson

Jamie L. Manson, 53, died June 7, 2023, in Spokane Valley, Washington.
“Jamie was a molecular architect; he designed materials from the molecules up to have desirable properties. Acumen in synthesis was backed up by skill in the physics techniques—including MuSR, neutron scattering, pulsed magnetic fields, and crystallography—used to study his compounds. With over 7,000 citations, his work proved influential in quantum magnetism; consequently, he was appointed fellow of the American Physical Society in 2022. Remarkably, Jamie accomplished this in an undergraduates-only college, where he promoted inclusivity in research. Students were taken to international facilities to see their crystals measured; inspired, many went on to graduate degrees, academia and research.”—John Singleton, colleague, collaborator, and friend
Most recent title: Full professor, Eastern Washington University
Education :BS, chemistry, Eastern Washington University, 1994; PhD, chemistry, University of Utah, 1999
Survivors: Wife, Tammie; sons, Joshua and Zachary; three grandchildren
To recognize your late loved one or colleague, submit obituary information at cenm.ag/obits.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter