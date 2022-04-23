Obituary: Jan Bergman

Jan Bergman, 80, died Dec. 13, 2021, in Stockholm, Sweden.
“Jan was indisputably an expert on the chemistry of indole. He had an unrestrained love affair with the indole molecule and all of its lineages, with early syntheses of ellipticine, indolocarbazoles, biindoles, and numerous other biologically active indoles and other nitrogen heterocycles. He was the first to demonstrate an indolocarbazole as the putative natural ligand for dioxin. He invented a reagent for the thionation of carbonyl compounds and was a pioneer in developing organoselenium and organotellurium chemistry. He traveled widely and was a strong supporter of heterocyclic chemistry, serving on several boards, such as the International Society of Heterocyclic Chemistry.”—Gordon W. Gribble, friend
Most recent title: Emeritus professor of chemistry, Karolinska Institute
Education: BSc, chemistry, 1964, and PhD, organic chemistry, 1971, KTH Royal Institute of Technology
Survivors: Spouse, Solveig; sons, Leif, Hans, and Bengt
