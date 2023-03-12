Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Obituaries

Obituary: Jean-Marie André

by Nina Notman, special to C&EN
March 12, 2023 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 101, Issue 9
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

 

Jean-Marie André
Credit: Courtesy of Marie-Claude André
Jean-Marie André

Jean-Marie André, 78, died Jan. 3, 2023, in Namur, Belgium.

“Jean-Marie was a pioneer in the development of polymer quantum chemistry. His seminal papers in the 1970s merged the languages of molecular chemistry and solid-state physics and helped establish the field, first at the University of Namur and then at other institutions both within and outside Belgium. Jean-Marie is remembered for his warm personality, the playful light always present in his eyes, his pedagogical presentations of even the most complex topics, his passion for classical music (he was an eminent pianist), and the enthusiasm with which he and his wife Marie-Claude always welcomed group members and visitors to their place.”—Jean-Luc Bredas, former group member

Most recent title: Professor emeritus, University of Namur

Education: BSc, chemistry, 1965, and PhD, chemistry, 1968, Catholic University of Louvain

Survivors: Wife, Marie-Claude; daughters, Pascale and Vinciane; sons, Damien and Renaud

To recognize your late loved one or colleague, submit obituary information at cenm.ag/obits.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Obituary: Alvin W. Czanderna
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Obituary: Adi Eisenberg
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Obituary: Tomáš Hudlický

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE