Obituary: Jean-Marie André

Jean-Marie André, 78, died Jan. 3, 2023, in Namur, Belgium.
“Jean-Marie was a pioneer in the development of polymer quantum chemistry. His seminal papers in the 1970s merged the languages of molecular chemistry and solid-state physics and helped establish the field, first at the University of Namur and then at other institutions both within and outside Belgium. Jean-Marie is remembered for his warm personality, the playful light always present in his eyes, his pedagogical presentations of even the most complex topics, his passion for classical music (he was an eminent pianist), and the enthusiasm with which he and his wife Marie-Claude always welcomed group members and visitors to their place.”—Jean-Luc Bredas, former group member
Most recent title: Professor emeritus, University of Namur
Education: BSc, chemistry, 1965, and PhD, chemistry, 1968, Catholic University of Louvain
Survivors: Wife, Marie-Claude; daughters, Pascale and Vinciane; sons, Damien and Renaud
