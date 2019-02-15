Advertisement

Obituaries

Obituary: Jerold M. Schultz

by Linda Wang
February 15, 2019
Photo of Jerold Schultz.
Credit: University of Delaware
Jerold Schultz

Jerold M. Schultz, 83, died on Oct. 20, 2018, in Newark, Delaware.

“Jerry Schultz was a pioneer in the study of structure-property relationships in crystalline polymers. He coauthored six books, including an outstanding monograph on polymer materials science. He published more than 200 papers and served for many years as associate editor for Macromolecules. He advised 29 master’s and 29 doctoral students and directed the materials science and engineering program that has since become a full-fledged department at the University of Delaware. He was also an accomplished musician, with particular interest in bluegrass and expertise in the flute, bass, and banjo.”—David C. Martin, friend and colleague

Most recent title: Emeritus professor of chemical engineering, University of Delaware

Education: BS, metallurgical engineering, 1957, and MS, metallurgical engineering, 1958, University of California, Berkeley; PhD, metallurgical engineering, Carnegie Mellon University, 1965

Survivors: Wife, Peggy; daughters, Anna and Carrie; sons, Tim and Peter

To recognize your late loved one or colleague, submit obituary information at cenm.ag/obits.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

