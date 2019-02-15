Obituary: Jerold M. Schultz

Jerold M. Schultz, 83, died on Oct. 20, 2018, in Newark, Delaware.
“Jerry Schultz was a pioneer in the study of structure-property relationships in crystalline polymers. He coauthored six books, including an outstanding monograph on polymer materials science. He published more than 200 papers and served for many years as associate editor for Macromolecules. He advised 29 master’s and 29 doctoral students and directed the materials science and engineering program that has since become a full-fledged department at the University of Delaware. He was also an accomplished musician, with particular interest in bluegrass and expertise in the flute, bass, and banjo.”—David C. Martin, friend and colleague
Most recent title: Emeritus professor of chemical engineering, University of Delaware
Education: BS, metallurgical engineering, 1957, and MS, metallurgical engineering, 1958, University of California, Berkeley; PhD, metallurgical engineering, Carnegie Mellon University, 1965
Survivors: Wife, Peggy; daughters, Anna and Carrie; sons, Tim and Peter
