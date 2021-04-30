Obituary: Jerry Jasinski

Jerry Jasinski, 80, died April 12 in Springfield, Vermont.
“Jerry Jasinski was a great teacher, mentor, colleague, friend, and expert in X-ray crystallography. He had a long, productive, and impressive career that has stretched nearly 5 decades, including 41 years at Keene State College (KSC). During this time, he helped build the research culture at KSC, published nearly 1,000 papers with collaborators from around the world, and earned numerous awards and accolades. Jerry’s joy in life was contagious, and he delighted in telling stories that always ended with his booming laugh. He has imparted a passion for chemistry in generations of students and will be missed by all.”—Brian Anderson, friend and colleague
Most recent title: Professor of chemistry, Keene State College
Education: BS, chemistry, 1940, and MS, chemistry, 1964, University of New Hampshire; PhD, physical chemistry, University of Wyoming, 1974
Survivors: Wife, Jacquelin; daughters, Jana and Jennifer; son, John; five grandchildren
