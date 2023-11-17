Obituary: Jiri Zemlicka

Jiri Zemlicka, 90, of Warren, Michigan, died Sept. 3, 2023.
“Jiri became a member of the Czechoslovak Academy of Sciences and began his chemistry career in 1960. He immigrated in 1968 to the US and settled in the Detroit area. He then dedicated 41 years to cancer and antiviral research at Wayne State University. His legacy includes several patented antiviral drugs, a prolific number of publications, and collaboration with many researchers in his lab at the Karmanos Cancer Institute and at other national and international universities.”—Helena Bosler, daughter
Most recent title: Professor emeritus of chemistry, Wayne State University
Education: PhD, organic chemistry, Charles University, 1959
Survivors: Wife, Helena Zemlicka; children, Helena Bosler and George Zemlicka; two grandchildren
To recognize your late loved one or colleague, submit obituary information at cenm.ag/obits.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter