Obituary: John A. Maguire II

John A. Maguire II, 85, died Jan. 26 in Allen, Texas.
“In addition to being a dedicated teacher, mentor, and scholar, John was an avid reader, student of history, and lover of opera, classical music, and jazz. He appreciated a good glass of wine or a jigger of scotch.”—Katheryn Maguire, daughter
Most recent title: Professor emeritus, Southern Methodist University
Education: BS, chemistry, Birmingham- Southern College, 1958; PhD, chemistry, Northwestern University, 1963
Survivors: Son, John; daughters, Christine and Katheryn
To recognize your late loved one or colleague, submit obituary information at cenm.ag/obits.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter