Obituary: John B. Russell

John B. Russell, 90, died on Feb. 5 in McKinleyville, California.
“My dad was a devoted husband to my mom and a truly amazing father to me. He taught me all about chemistry, photography, and the natural world and wildlife which inhabited our property high up on Fickle Hill, and also ever patiently teaching me basic construction and tool use while he and my mom built our Fickle Hill home.”—Deborah Verseput, daughter
Most recent title: Professor of chemistry, Humboldt State University
Education: AB, chemistry, Oberlin College, 1951; PhD, chemistry, Cornell University, 1955
Survivors: Daughter, Deborah Verseput
