Obituary: John C. Koenig﻿

John C. Koenig, 73, died on June 27 in Roswell, N.M.
“John was born in Washington, D.C., grew up in St. Petersburg, Fla., and attended the University of Pennsylvania, where he earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees in chemical engineering. He worked for Gulf Oil in Pittsburgh and Denver. He enjoyed John le Carré books, trains, cars, film noir, and taking 17-mile walks in 100-degree heat at noon in New Mexico. He loved the Rocky Mountains and his home in Estes Park, Colo. He was a 50-year member of the American Chemical Society. In all endeavors, his creativity was matched only by his attention to detail.”—LeeAnn Williams, daughter
Most recent title: Manager, oil shale, Gulf Mineral Resources
Education: B.S., chemical engineering, 1966, and M.S., chemical engineering, 1969, University of Pennsylvania
Survivors: Daughters, Emily Eldred and LeeAnn Williams; son, Matthew; four grandchildren
To recognize your late loved one or colleague, submit obituary information at cenm.ag/obits.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter