Obituary: John C. Zahner

John C. Zahner, 85, died on Feb. 6 in Seattle.
“John had a long career with Mobil Oil’s Central Research Laboratory. His name is on 19 patents for Mobil, 3 of them as sole inventor. At the Central Research Laboratory, he pioneered refinery model linear programming on laptops. In the last few years of his career at Mobil, he taught a course in process engineering at Princeton University. John retired to Vail, Colorado, where he very much enjoyed 19 years of skiing, playing tennis, listening to outdoor concerts, and entertaining family and friends.”—Charles Zahner, son
Most recent title: Senior consulting engineer, Mobil, Central Research Laboratory
Education: BS, chemical engineering, 1956, and PhD, chemical engineering, 1961, University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
Survivors: Sons, Charles, Jack, and Jamie; four grandchildren
