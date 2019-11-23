Obituary: John (Dan) D. Draper

John D. “Dan” Draper, 100, died on Oct. 8 in Sarasota, Florida.
“Dan was a research chemist at Phillips Petroleum from 1947 to 1949. He worked for J.T. Baker from 1950 to 1951. He joined the faculty at Bethany College in West Virginia in 1951 and became chair of the chemistry department in 1954. During his 34-year tenure, he was an adviser to more than 250 undergraduate chemistry majors, 70% of whom went on to earn a professional or graduate degree. He was a 76-year member of the American Chemical Society. Dan retired from Bethany College in 1984 and was an English teacher at Zhejiang Normal University from 1993 and 1995. He was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Rosalie.”—John D. Draper Jr., son
Most recent title: Emeritus professor of chemistry and chair of the chemistry department, Bethany College
Education: BS, chemistry, Franklin & Marshall College, 1941; PhD, physical organic chemistry, University of Maryland, 1948
Survivors: Daughter, Barbara Stebbins; sons, John, David, and Paul; five grandchildren; three great-grandchildren
