Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Obituaries

Obituary: John (Dan) D. Draper

by Linda Wang
November 23, 2019 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 97, Issue 46
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

 

Photo of John Draper.
Credit: Courtesy of the Draper family
John Draper

John D. “Dan” Draper, 100, died on Oct. 8 in Sarasota, Florida.

“Dan was a research chemist at Phillips Petroleum from 1947 to 1949. He worked for J.T. Baker from 1950 to 1951. He joined the faculty at Bethany College in West Virginia in 1951 and became chair of the chemistry department in 1954. During his 34-year tenure, he was an adviser to more than 250 undergraduate chemistry majors, 70% of whom went on to earn a professional or graduate degree. He was a 76-year member of the American Chemical Society. Dan retired from Bethany College in 1984 and was an English teacher at Zhejiang Normal University from 1993 and 1995. He was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Rosalie.”—John D. Draper Jr., son

Most recent title: Emeritus professor of chemistry and chair of the chemistry department, Bethany College

Education: BS, chemistry, Franklin & Marshall College, 1941; PhD, physical organic chemistry, University of Maryland, 1948

Survivors: Daughter, Barbara Stebbins; sons, John, David, and Paul; five grandchildren; three great-grandchildren

To recognize your late loved one or colleague, submit obituary information at cenm.ag/obits.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
William B. Martin
Obituary: Francis L. Harris
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Obituary: Phillip G. Wahlbeck

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE