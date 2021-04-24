Obituary: John G. Topliss

John G. Topliss, 90, died March 19 in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
“John Topliss was a gentleman, a great scientist, mentor, and scientific leader. John cared deeply about the development of his organization and his people. He was a drug hunter extraordinaire and loved the process of drug discovery. He was a remarkable manager during his time at Schering and at Warner-Lambert. He remained true to science, developing the Topliss tree, a novel paradigm for drug design, while serving as a manager. John’s scientific leadership was widely recognized in academia and the pharmaceutical industry, but more importantly, the drugs that resulted from his efforts improved the quality of life for countless patients.”—Stephen A. Munk, friend
Most recent title: Professor of medicinal chemistry, University of Michigan–Ann Arbor
Education: BSc, chemistry, 1951; PhD, organic chemistry, 1954; University of Nottingham
Survivors: Sons, Eric and Martin; three grandchildren
To recognize your late loved one or colleague, submit obituary information at cenm.ag/obits.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter