Obituary: John H. Litchfield

John H. Litchfield, 93, died Sept. 17 in Worthington, Ohio.
“John Litchfield, an emeritus member of the American Chemical Society, had a distinguished career in R&D and education. His family, friends, and colleagues will remember him as a devoted scientist and as a generous and caring person who touched many lives with his positive attitude and his desire learn new things and share his knowledge.”—Robert Litchfield, son
Most recent title: Adjunct professor, the Ohio State University
Education: SB, food technology, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, 1950; MS, food technology and microbiology, 1954, and PhD, food technology and microbiology, 1956, University of Illinois
Survivors: Son, Robert; two grandchildren
To recognize your late loved one or colleague, submit obituary information at cenm.ag/obits.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter