Obituary: John Hocking Bayless Jr.

John Hocking Bayless Jr., 90, died July 6 in Hendersonville, North Carolina.
“Loving grandfather to Tim, Joe, William, and Emily. Great-grandfather to Solomon. As an Eagle Boy Scout, John Bayless shared the tradition with son, Rick, and his grandsons, Tim, Joe and William. As an expert kayaker, he pioneered the sport in western North Carolina. John and his wife, Nancy, of 69 years loved backpacking and the outdoors as well as travels abroad. During his distinguished and accomplished career at DuPont in Brevard, North Carolina, and Florence, South Carolina, he claimed several patents.”—Barbara Bayless, daughter-in-law
Most recent title: Senior research chemist, DuPont’s Photo Products Division
Education: BS, chemistry, University of Buffalo, 1962; PhD, chemistry, Case Western Reserve University, 1967
Survivors: Daughter, Diana Bayless-Barnes, and son, Rick; four grandchildren; one great-grandson
