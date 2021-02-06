Obituary: John J. Cawley

John J. Cawley, 88, died Dec. 14, 2020, in White River Junction, Vermont.
“John joined the faculty at Villanova University in 1961 and taught organic chemistry for nearly 40 years. During his tenure, he focused on undergraduate and graduate education and research in organic chemistry, which included several significant papers in the Journal of Chemical Education on physical organic chemistry topics. Retirement in 2000 brought John and his wife, Barbara, to New Hampshire and Dartmouth College, where he was appointed emeritus visiting professor of chemistry until his death. While at Dartmouth, John collaborated with professor David Lemal and his students on the chemistry of propellanes. John enjoyed following Dartmouth athletics and the Boston Red Sox. He and Barbara volunteered for many years at the Upper Valley Haven and liked vacationing in Ogunquit, Maine.—Gordon W. Gribble, friend and former colleague
Most recent title: Emeritus visiting professor of chemistry, Dartmouth College
Education: BS, chemistry, Boston College, 1955; PhD, organic chemistry, Harvard University, 1960
Survivors: Daughters, Nancy, Stephanie, Susan, and Tina Keim; sons, James and Mark; four grandchildren; predeceased by wife Barbara
