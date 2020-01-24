Obituary: John J. Eisch

John J. Eisch, 88, died on June 29, 2019, in Vestal, New York.
“Professor Eisch started his career at Saint Louis University; he then worked at the University of Michigan and Catholic University of America. He came to Binghamton University in 1972 as chairman of chemistry and then became distinguished professor in 1983. Over his 40-year career, he graduated 50 PhD students, published 400 scientific articles, was a consultant to industry, and served as an expert witness in patent litigations. After retiring at age 83, he remained an active supporter of the Chemistry Department at Binghamton University.”—Eriks Rozners, friend and colleague
Most recent title: Distinguished professor, Binghamton University
Education: BS, chemistry, Marquette University, 1952; PhD, chemistry, Iowa State University, 1956
Survivors: Wife, Joan; daughters, Paula Cichon, Amelia, and Karla; son, Joseph; two grandchildren
