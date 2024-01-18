Advertisement

Obituaries

Obituary: John K. Snyder

by Nina Notman, special to C&EN
January 18, 2024 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 102, Issue 2
John K. Snyder.
Credit: Courtesy of the Snyder family
John K. Snyder

John K. Snyder, 72, of Harvard, Massachusetts, died Nov. 13, 2023.

“John made fundamental contributions to physical organic, synthetic, and natural products chemistry, including development of inverse-electron-demand Diels-Alder reactions. An exceptional teacher and mentor, he stated: ‘I’m far prouder of my teaching than I am my research because that’s where one really makes an impact—getting younger people motivated to pursue careers. Society moves forward as a whole; no single person changes the world. It’s important that we all move forward together.’ His commitment led to the creation of the John Snyder and Phyllis Snyder Boston University Impacts Fund to provide scholarship assistance for underrepresented students.”—John E. Straub and Linda H. Doerrer, colleagues and friends

Most recent title: Professor emeritus of chemistry, Boston University

Education: BS, chemistry, Denison University, 1973; SM, organic chemistry, 1975, and PhD, organic chemistry, 1979, University of Chicago

Survivors: Wife, Julie Snyder; daughters, Tracy Snyder and Nikki Snyder

To recognize your late loved one or colleague, submit obituary information at cenm.ag/obits.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

