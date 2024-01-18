Obituary: John K. Snyder

John K. Snyder, 72, of Harvard, Massachusetts, died Nov. 13, 2023.
“John made fundamental contributions to physical organic, synthetic, and natural products chemistry, including development of inverse-electron-demand Diels-Alder reactions. An exceptional teacher and mentor, he stated: ‘I’m far prouder of my teaching than I am my research because that’s where one really makes an impact—getting younger people motivated to pursue careers. Society moves forward as a whole; no single person changes the world. It’s important that we all move forward together.’ His commitment led to the creation of the John Snyder and Phyllis Snyder Boston University Impacts Fund to provide scholarship assistance for underrepresented students.”—John E. Straub and Linda H. Doerrer, colleagues and friends
Most recent title: Professor emeritus of chemistry, Boston University
Education: BS, chemistry, Denison University, 1973; SM, organic chemistry, 1975, and PhD, organic chemistry, 1979, University of Chicago
Survivors: Wife, Julie Snyder; daughters, Tracy Snyder and Nikki Snyder
