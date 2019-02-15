Obituary: John L. Aull

John L. Aull, 79, died on Nov. 16, 2018, in Durham, North Carolina.
“John Aull served Auburn University with excellence from 1974 to 2006. John’s research centered on thymidylate synthase, an important enzymatic target for cancer chemotherapy. John was a gifted mentor and instructor, receiving numerous teaching awards throughout his career. Before there was any official mechanism for it, John was an invaluable mentor to me as a new faculty member starting out in 1999. Today, our department has a thriving Division of Biochemistry; it would not have been possible without his legacy, help, and support. He will be missed as an esteemed colleague, supportive mentor, beloved teacher, and close friend.”—Douglas C. Goodwin, friend and colleague
Most recent title: Professor emeritus of chemistry and biochemistry, Auburn University
Education: AB, chemistry, University of North Carolina, 1964; PhD, biochemistry, North Carolina State University, 1972
Survivors: Wife, Judy; daughters, Amber and Ashley; two grandchildren; three step-grandchildren
To recognize your late loved one or colleague, submit obituary information at cenm.ag/obits.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter