Obituary: John L. Neumeye

John L. Neumeyer, 92, died Feb. 16, 2023, in Wayland, Massachusetts.
“John landed in the US in 1945 with his mother and sister after escaping Nazi Germany and was orphaned shortly thereafter. Despite adversities, John thrived to become a scientist and entrepreneur. At Northeastern University, he created the medicinal chemistry PhD program and was appointed the first Matthews Distinguished Professor. He cofounded Research Biochemicals International, a neurochemicals company. Notable accomplishments include sterile suture packaging, seminal contributions to dopamine medicinal chemistry and pharmacology, and development of radiotracers for detecting Parkinson’s disease. John is dearly remembered as a gracious colleague, beloved professor, and generous friend, whose resilience, optimism, and service are an inspiration to us all.”—Ann Neumeyer, daughter, and Anna W. Sromek, colleague
Most recent title: Director of medicinal chemistry, McLean Hospital
Education: BS, pharmaceutical chemistry, Columbia University, 1952; PhD, medicinal chemistry, University of Wisconsin–Madison, 1961
Survivors: Wife, Evelyn; children, Ann, David, and Elizabeth; nine grandchildren; one great granddaughter
To recognize your late loved one or colleague, submit obituary information at cenm.ag/obits.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter