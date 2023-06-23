Advertisement

Obituaries

Obituary: John L. Neumeye

by Nina Notman, special to C&EN
June 23, 2023 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 101, Issue 20
John L. Neumeyer
Credit: Courtesy of Northeastern University Archives
John L. Neumeyer

John L. Neumeyer, 92, died Feb. 16, 2023, in Wayland, Massachusetts.

“John landed in the US in 1945 with his mother and sister after escaping Nazi Germany and was orphaned shortly thereafter. Despite adversities, John thrived to become a scientist and entrepreneur. At Northeastern University, he created the medicinal chemistry PhD program and was appointed the first Matthews Distinguished Professor. He cofounded Research Biochemicals International, a neurochemicals company. Notable accomplishments include sterile suture packaging, seminal contributions to dopamine medicinal chemistry and pharmacology, and development of radiotracers for detecting Parkinson’s disease. John is dearly remembered as a gracious colleague, beloved professor, and generous friend, whose resilience, optimism, and service are an inspiration to us all.”—Ann Neumeyer, daughter, and Anna W. Sromek, colleague

Most recent title: Director of medicinal chemistry, McLean Hospital

Education: BS, pharmaceutical chemistry, Columbia University, 1952; PhD, medicinal chemistry, University of Wisconsin–Madison, 1961

Survivors: Wife, Evelyn; children, Ann, David, and Elizabeth; nine grandchildren; one great granddaughter

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

