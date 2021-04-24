Obituary: John M. Bradley

John M. Bradley, 98, died Jan. 30 in Manchester-by-the-Sea, Massachusetts.
“John started work as a chemical engineer for Exxon in 1947, and in 1949, he joined Cabot as a research engineer. John had a passion for many things. He was an avid sailing racer who won numerous awards and was the National Flying Tern champion for many years. He was also a dedicated downhill and cross-country skier. In the spring, one could find him white-water canoeing with his family. He had an insatiable curiosity and was awarded numerous patents. His last one was earned when he was in his 90s.”—Family of John M. Bradley
Most recent title: President, Polyset
Education: BS, Williams College, 1943; MS, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, 1947
Survivors: Daughters, Jane and Juliet; sons, Francis and Ralph; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Predeceased by wife, Jane
