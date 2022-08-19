Obituary: John Olatta

John Olatta, 93, died May 6 in Tinton Falls, New Jersey.
“John Olatta started his career at General Electric’s Nela Park complex, and subsequently worked at Mallinckrodt Chemical and the Duro-Test Corporation where he was part of the engineering team that brought daylight fluorescent lamps to market. John eventually retired from Westinghouse Electric Company and Philips. Post retirement, he was an independent international consultant to the phosphors industry. A lifelong chemist, John was proud of his career and 72-year ACS membership: his first license plate read GE 1133, and his New Jersey plate read PHOS4.”—MaryEllen Olatta and Amy Dixon, daughters
Most recent employer: Phillips
Education: BS, chemistry, Adelbert College, 1950; MS, chemistry, Michigan State University, 1952
