Obituaries

Obituary: John Olatta

by Nina Notman, special to C&EN
August 19, 2022 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 100, Issue 29
John Olatta.
Credit: Courtesy of Olatta family
John Olatta

John Olatta, 93, died May 6 in Tinton Falls, New Jersey.

“John Olatta started his career at General Electric’s Nela Park complex, and subsequently worked at Mallinckrodt Chemical and the Duro-Test Corporation where he was part of the engineering team that brought daylight fluorescent lamps to market. John eventually retired from Westinghouse Electric Company and Philips. Post retirement, he was an independent international consultant to the phosphors industry. A lifelong chemist, John was proud of his career and 72-year ACS membership: his first license plate read GE 1133, and his New Jersey plate read PHOS4.”—MaryEllen Olatta and Amy Dixon, daughters

Most recent employer: Phillips

Education: BS, chemistry, Adelbert College, 1950; MS, chemistry, Michigan State University, 1952

To recognize your late loved one or colleague, submit obituary information at cenm.ag/obits.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

