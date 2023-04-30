Obituary: John P. Fackler Jr.

John P. Fackler Jr., 88, died Feb. 25, 2023, in the Woodlands, Texas.
“John was the smartest man I knew and one of the kindest. He excelled in his career and his family life. He taught us to be curious, a trait that has served us well. He enjoyed fishing, especially fly fishing, reading history, and listening to classical music. A good glass of wine, single malt or Irish whiskey, or a dry martini with a lemon twist was always welcome.”—Dori, John, Karla, and Kathy, children
Most recent title: Distinguished professor emeritus, chemistry, Texas A&M University
Education: BA, chemistry, physics, and mathematics, Valparaiso University, 1956; PhD, inorganic chemistry, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, 1960
Survivors: Daughters, Kathy, Karla, and Dori; son, John; nine grandchildren
