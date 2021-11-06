Advertisement

Obituary: John Paul "Jay" Auses

by Alexandra A. Taylor
November 6, 2021 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 99, Issue 41
A photo of John Paul Auses.
Credit: Roy Engelbrecht
John Paul Auses

John Paul Auses, 72, died Sept. 18 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

“Jay was a research scientist, lab supervisor, and quality assurance manager at Alcoa for 34 years prior to finishing his career as the assistant chair of the University of Pittsburgh Department of Chemistry from 2010–2016. He was also a member of the Pittsburgh Conference on Analytical Chemistry and Applied Spectroscopy since 1975, serving as president in 1992; chairman of the Society for Analytical Chemists of Pittsburgh in 1988; a member of the Spectroscopy Society of Pittsburgh; and ACS Pittsburgh Section Chairman in 2012. A common thread through all of his professional endeavors was a commitment to science education and advocacy.”—Jack Auses, son

Most recent title: assistant chemistry chair, University of Pittsburgh

Education: BS, chemistry, Saint Francis University, 1970; MS, analytical chemistry, West Virginia University, 1974

Survivors: wife, Christine; sons, Jack and Kevin; daughter, Julia Wittkopp; eight grandchildren

To recognize your late loved one or colleague, submit obituary information at cenm.ag/obits.

