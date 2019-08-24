Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Obituaries

Obituary: John R. Wasson

by Linda Wang
August 24, 2019 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 97, Issue 33
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

 

Photo of John Wasson.
Credit: Courtesy of Shirley Wasson
John R. Wasson

John R. Wasson, 77, died on March 24 in Cary, North Carolina.

“John was an entrepreneur who established the company Advanced Materials in New Hill, North Carolina, in July 1989. It manufactured specialty inorganic chemicals, and John was its president for just shy of 30 years. The company has continued as Wingate Advanced Materials in Monroe, North Carolina, with James Hall at the helm. John had an early teaching career and continued to self-fund academic research that resulted in over 100 scientific publications. He was an adjunct professor at Wingate University and endowed two undergraduate chemistry scholarships there. He joined the American Chemical Society in 1963 and served as chairman of the Carolina-Piedmont Section in 1983.”—Shirley Wasson, wife

Most recent title: CEO, Wasco and Moncure Medicinals

Education: BS, chemistry, 1963, and MA, chemistry, 1966, University of Missouri–Columbia; PhD, physical chemistry, Illinois Institute of Technology, 1970

Survivors: Wife, Shirley; daughter, Suzanne Wood; son, John; three grandchildren; one great-grandchild

To recognize your late loved one or colleague, submit obituary information at cenm.ag/obits.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Obituary: Gilbert J. Sloan
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Obituary: Stephen H. Wentland
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Obituary: John Paul “Jay” Auses

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE