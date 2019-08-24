Obituary: John R. Wasson

John R. Wasson, 77, died on March 24 in Cary, North Carolina.
“John was an entrepreneur who established the company Advanced Materials in New Hill, North Carolina, in July 1989. It manufactured specialty inorganic chemicals, and John was its president for just shy of 30 years. The company has continued as Wingate Advanced Materials in Monroe, North Carolina, with James Hall at the helm. John had an early teaching career and continued to self-fund academic research that resulted in over 100 scientific publications. He was an adjunct professor at Wingate University and endowed two undergraduate chemistry scholarships there. He joined the American Chemical Society in 1963 and served as chairman of the Carolina-Piedmont Section in 1983.”—Shirley Wasson, wife
Most recent title: CEO, Wasco and Moncure Medicinals
Education: BS, chemistry, 1963, and MA, chemistry, 1966, University of Missouri–Columbia; PhD, physical chemistry, Illinois Institute of Technology, 1970
Survivors: Wife, Shirley; daughter, Suzanne Wood; son, John; three grandchildren; one great-grandchild
To recognize your late loved one or colleague, submit obituary information at cenm.ag/obits.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter