Obituary: John W. Huffman

John W. Huffman, 89, died May 14 in Sylva, North Carolina.
“He earned his PhD with the late Nobel laureate R. B. Woodward. Beginning his research career as a synthetic organic chemist, he later focused on collaborating with medical researchers to create solutions for rare or significant illnesses. In the mid-1980s, Huffman and his team of researchers began synthesizing cannabinoid compounds for medical research purposes. They developed over 400 synthetic cannabinoid compounds which were used as research tools to study endocannabinoid and cannabinoid receptor pharmacology and physiology. He frequently stated that his proudest professional accomplishment was the success and achievements of his students, many of whom became lifelong friends.”—Hollye Moss, wife
Most recent title: Professor emeritus, Clemson University
Education: BS, chemistry, Northwestern University, 1954; PhD, chemistry, Harvard University, 1957
Survivors: Wife, Hollye; sons, Paul, Jim, George, and Jack; four grandchildren
To recognize your late loved one or colleague, submit obituary information at cenm.ag/obits.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter