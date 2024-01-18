Obituary: John W. Taylor

John W. Taylor, 31, of Abington, Pennsylvania, died Oct. 7, 2023.
“John had a personality larger than life and never met anyone who didn’t call him friend. His smile and sense of humor were infectious, and he loved to dance and celebrate the successes and joys of all around him. This personality shone not only in his personal life but also in the lab. He dedicated his life to science and sought to change the world with different generations of biotherapeutic processes. He had a determination to cure horrible diseases that affect the world on a daily basis. He will be dearly missed by so many.”—Gina DeFrancisco, fiancée
Most recent title: Process development scientist, MilliporeSigma
Education: BS, biological engineering, North Carolina State University, 2015; MS, biochemical engineering, Villanova University, 2020
Survivors: Fiancée, Gina DeFrancisco; parents, Diane and Jay Taylor; brother, Dylan Taylor; grandmother, Peggy Taylor
