Obituary: John A. Gurney

John A. Gurney, 90, died April 27 in Phoenix, Arizona.
“I most fondly remember working with him in his lab on my junior high school science fair project. He taught me about thin layer chromatography using slides he had in his lab. We found candies and other foods that used the cancer-causing red dye number 5 that we were all so worried about during the 1970s. He helped me win first prize!”—Michelle Van De Graaff, daughter
Most recent title: Chemist, Orange-Sol
Education: PhD, organic chemistry, Brigham Young University, 1948
Survivors: Daughters, DeNeece Tueller and Michelle Van De Graaff
To recognize your late loved one or colleague, submit obituary information at cenm.ag/obits.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter