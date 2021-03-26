Obituary: John A. Powell

John A. Powell, 84, died Dec. 31, 2020, in Moorestown, New Jersey.
“John began his career at Rohm and Haas in Bristol, Pennsylvania, studying new comonomers for methyl methacrylate. He finished his career of 39 years at Rohm and Haas’s Spring House site doing various assignments in the coatings area. His major responsibility was in the scale-up of novel polymer systems. John and his wife, Margaret, had traveled extensively, and John continued even after her death.”—Roger Graham, friend and colleague
Most recent title: Project leader, Rohm and Haas
Education: BS, chemistry, University of Southern California, 1956; PhD, organic chemistry, University of Washington, 1961
Survivors: Sons, John and James; two grandchildren
