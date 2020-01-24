Obituary: John A. Simms

John A. Simms, 86, died on July 12, 2017, in Glen Mills, Pennsylvania.
“Beginning in 1955, John conducted applied chemical research for DuPont at the Marshall Laboratory and Experimental Station, culminating with his role as senior research fellow. He invented technology leading to many significant advances in the fields of polymers, coatings, and adhesives. John presented at Gordon Research Conferences and international chemical meetings, published in peer-reviewed journals, and held 35 patents. At retirement, John received the Lavoisier Medal in recognition of his contributions. He was a church trustee, taught adult Sunday school, and was active in small-group ministry.”—Justine Hudock, granddaughter
Most recent title: Senior research fellow, DuPont
Education: BS, chemistry, North Georgia College, 1951; PhD, organic chemistry, Purdue University, 1956
Survivors: Wife, Jean; daughter, Barbara Hudock; son, J. Stephen; four grandchildren
