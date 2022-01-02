Obituary: Jonathan Kurland

Jonathan Kurland, 82, died Sept. 21, 2021, in Pittsburgh.
“A 60-year member of the American Chemical Society, Jon had a research and development career for Union Carbide that included process safety technology and basic research, resulting in several patents. With expertise in oxidation and free-radical chemistry, he became involved in atmospheric science, collaborating with industry peers, government agencies, and academic researchers as a research leader at Dow Chemical following its acquisition of Union Carbide. In retirement he contributed to the atmospheric chemistry section of the 5th edition of Chemistry: The Molecular Nature of Matter and Change by Martin S. Silberberg (2009), an opportunity facilitated by his wife Dorothy’s longtime role as accuracy checker.”—Brenda Kurland, daughter
Most recent title: Research leader, Dow Chemical
Education: BA, chemistry, University of Pennsylvania, 1960; PhD, chemistry, Harvard University, 1968
Survivors: Wife, Dorothy; daughter, Brenda; son, Zelig
