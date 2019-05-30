Obituary: Joseph E. Rogers Jr.

Joseph E. Rogers Jr., 80, died on Jan. 11 in Parkville, Maryland.
“Joe taught organic chemistry at Carleton College and Earlham College. In the early 1970s, he broadened his academic interests to include the environment. He moved into administration with the Great Lakes Colleges Association. Joe then worked at ACS for 22 years, primarily as program administrator for the Petroleum Research Fund. He encouraged the creation of grants for students and faculty from liberal arts colleges to do summer work at major universities. His interest in energy and the environment grew with PRF.”—Trudy Rogers, wife
Most recent title: Program administrator, ACS Petroleum Research Fund (PRF)
Education: BA, chemistry, Haverford College, 1960; PhD, organic chemistry, Cornell University, 1967
Survivors: Wife, Trudy; daughters, Elizabeth and Katherine
