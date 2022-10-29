Obituary: Joseph L. Gaines

Joseph L. Gaines, 74, died July 22 in Charlotte, North Carolina.
“Joe was a lifelong learner. He believed in equal rights for all.”—Judith Gaines, wife
Most recent title: Owner, Joseph Gaines and Associates
Education: BS, chemical engineering, Auburn University, 1970
Survivors: Wife, Judith; sons, Joseph Jr. and Wesley
