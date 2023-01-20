Obituary: Joseph M. Muchowski

Joseph M. Muchowski, 85, died Oct. 2, 2022, in Temecula, California.
“Joe simultaneously had careers in academia and industry. He spent 25 years directing research at Syntex in Mexico City and Palo Alto, California. His expertise in heterocyclic chemistry led to the nonopioid analgesic Toradol. Syntex chemists and postdocs enjoyed his enthusiasm for basic research and his wry sense of humor, as did students at two universities in Mexico City. His work resulted in 60 US patents and 150 publications. His outside interests included travel, tennis, golf, gardening, fishing, and fine wines. On the tennis court, Syntex consultant Gilbert Stork joked that he would only play if Joe played left-handed.”—Robin Clark, colleague
Most recent title: Resident consultant, Roche Bioscience
Education: BSc, chemistry, University of Saskatchewan, 1958; MSc, chemistry, University of Saskatchewan, 1959; PhD, chemistry, University of Ottawa, 1962
Survivors: Wife, Judy; daughters, Karen and Diana; son, Paul; eight grandchildren
