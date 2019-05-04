Obituary: Joseph S. Chirtel

Joseph S. Chirtel, 94, died on Jan. 11 in Osprey, Florida.
“Joseph served as a corporal in the 20th Weather Squadron and was honorably discharged in February of 1946. He was director of manufacturing for Stauffer Chemical and retired in 1983 after 35 distinguished years in the industry. After retiring, he continued to work as a part-time consultant to various government agencies involved in the chemical treaty ban. He was honored when asked to travel to Iraq in 1996 on a UN inspections mission. He had many professional affiliations, held four patents, and was a part-time consultant until his final day.”—Priscilla Adams, daughter
Most recent title: Director of manufacturing, Stauffer Chemical
Education: BS, chemical engineering, University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, 1948; MS, chemical engineering, University of Delaware, 1949
Survivors: Daughter, Priscilla Adams; stepdaughter, Phyllis Irwin; one granddaughter. Predeceased by his wife, Elaine.
