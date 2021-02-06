Advertisement

Obituaries

Obituary: Joseph Weinstock

by Linda Wang
February 6, 2021 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 99, Issue 5
Photo of Joseph Weinstock.
Credit: Rachel Weinstock
Joseph Weinstock

Joseph Weinstock, 92, died Nov. 30, 2020 in Sarasota, Florida.

“During his 47 years at GlaxoSmithKline, his group synthesized compounds that became marketed drugs, including the antihypertensive agent Dyazide, the angiotensin II antagonist Teveten, and the renal vasodilator Fenoldopam. Dyazide was the most prescribed drug in the US in 1986 and is still prescribed today. Additionally, he authored over 140 publications and was issued 110 US patents. Joe’s work continued until his death. Joe was active in B’nai Jacob synagogue leadership in Phoenixville, Pennsylvania, including serving as president. He also helped create the Valley Forge Sewer Authority in 1968, serving on its board for 30 years. The sewer authority’s administration building was named in his honor.”—Rachel Weinstock, daughter

Most recent title: Vice president of medicinal chemistry, Progenra

Education: BS, chemistry, Rutgers University, 1949; PhD, chemistry, University of Rochester, 1952

Survivors: Wife, Hanni; sons, David, Daniel, Jonathon, Michael, Joshua, Nathaniel, and Jeremiah; daughters, Rebecca Sky, Sarah Paikowsky, and Rachel; 23 grandchildren; predeceased by his first wife, Jacqueline

To recognize your late loved one or colleague, submit obituary information at cenm.ag/obits.

