Obituary: Joseph Zimmerman

Joseph Zimmerman, 96, died on May 8 in Wilmington, Del.
“Joe began working for DuPont in 1950 and had a distinguished career there through retirement, being awarded a Lavoisier Medal in 1996. Informally referred to as ‘Mr. Nylon,’ his name is on many patents. He also wrote chapters for numerous publications. Joe could rattle off details of his research from 60 years ago. He taught music appreciation and played cello all through his retirement. He was dedicated to keeping the extended family in regular contact. He was loved and respected by all who knew him.”—Steven Zimmerman, son
Most recent title: Technical leader, DuPont
Education: Ph.D., physical chemistry, Columbia University, 1950
Survivors: Daughter, Donna Herbert; sons, Neil and Steven
