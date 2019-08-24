Obituary: Julian L. Roberts Jr.

Julian L. Roberts Jr., 83, died on March 15 in Redlands, California.
“Julian ‘Jay’ Roberts was a faculty member at the University of Redlands for 38 years. A dedicated teacher and mentor, his research interests included electrochemistry, superoxide ions, and new approaches to teaching general chemistry. He coauthored the book Chemistry in the Laboratory, a popular general-chemistry laboratory manual. A lover of movies and books, he especially enjoyed science biographies. In retirement, he traveled, enjoyed time with his friends and family, and reviewed more than 50 articles for the Journal of Chemical Education. He will be remembered for his voracious mind and kind heart.”—Annie Roberts, daughter
Most recent title: Professor emeritus, University of Redlands
Education: BA, chemistry, University of Southern California, 1957; PhD, chemistry, Northwestern University, 1962
Survivors: Wife, Jane; daughter, Annie; son, Jeffrey; three grandchildren
