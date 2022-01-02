Obituary: Julius Heisler

Julius Heisler, 91, died Sept. 14, 2021, in West Palm Beach, Florida.
“He worked for many years as an ink chemist at Borden Chemical’s Cilco Inks Division and then BASF Inmont. He taught an annual course at the National Printing Ink Research Institute’s Lehigh University summer program. After retiring and moving to Lake Worth, Florida, he and his second wife patrolled as part of the Citizens Observer Patrol, a volunteer unit of the Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office. A lifelong fisherman, he was interested in nature and ecology. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Doris Berkowitz, and his second wife, Laura Kaufman, as well as his stepdaughter, Amy Kaufman.”—Faith Heisler, daughter
Most recent title: Ink chemist, BASF Inmont
Education: BS, City College of New York, 1951
Survivors: Daughter, Faith; son, Phillip; stepson, Jonathan Kaufman
To recognize your late loved one or colleague, submit obituary information at cenm.ag/obits.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter