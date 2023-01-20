Advertisement

Obituaries

Obituary: Karl Seff

by Alexandra A. Taylor
January 20, 2023 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 101, Issue 3
Karl Seff.
Credit: Courtesy of University of Hawaii
Karl Seff

Karl Seff, 83, died Sept. 11, 2021, in Honolulu.

“Born in Chicago and raised on a chicken farm in Northern California, Karl began his studies at the University of California, Berkeley, in 1955. After graduate work at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and postdoctoral years at the University of California, Los Angeles, he accepted his academic position in Hawaii in 1967. He conducted pioneering research on the structures of zeolites, which continued during sabbatical years at Princeton, Oxford, and Dartmouth, and in Korea. After retiring in 2007, and up until a few weeks before his death, Karl continued his collaborative research. During my own sabbatical in Hawaii in 1991–92, I saw his amazing, award-winning cactus and succulent plants garden.”—Gordon W. Gribble, friend

Most recent title: Emeritus professor, University of Hawaii, Manoa

Education: BS, chemistry, University of California, Berkeley, 1959; PhD, chemistry, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, 1964

To recognize your late loved one or colleague, submit obituary information at cenm.ag/obits.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

