Obituary: Karl Seff

Karl Seff, 83, died Sept. 11, 2021, in Honolulu.
“Born in Chicago and raised on a chicken farm in Northern California, Karl began his studies at the University of California, Berkeley, in 1955. After graduate work at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and postdoctoral years at the University of California, Los Angeles, he accepted his academic position in Hawaii in 1967. He conducted pioneering research on the structures of zeolites, which continued during sabbatical years at Princeton, Oxford, and Dartmouth, and in Korea. After retiring in 2007, and up until a few weeks before his death, Karl continued his collaborative research. During my own sabbatical in Hawaii in 1991–92, I saw his amazing, award-winning cactus and succulent plants garden.”—Gordon W. Gribble, friend
Most recent title: Emeritus professor, University of Hawaii, Manoa
Education: BS, chemistry, University of California, Berkeley, 1959; PhD, chemistry, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, 1964
