Obituary: Karl Weiss

Karl Weiss, 94, died Jan. 6 in Eastham, Massachusetts.
“Karl Weiss’s research included pioneering work on the use of lasers in photochemistry and basic studies of the photochemical aspects of vision. He also conducted considerable research in the fields of photochemistry and spectroscopy of complex molecules, molecular complexes, and applications of quantum chemistry. He authored or coauthored 82 articles and papers and spoke about his research findings at 100 conferences around the world. He was one of the original founders of the Massachusetts Technology Collaborative.”—Family of Karl Weiss
Most recent title: Vice president for academic development, Northeastern University
Education: BS, chemistry, 1951, and PhD, chemistry, 1957, New York University; PhD (honorary), Northeastern University, 1993
Survivors: Daughter, Carol; son, Alan; four grandchildren; two great-grandchildren. Predeceased by wife, Madeleine Witsenhausen.
To recognize your late loved one or colleague, submit obituary information at cenm.ag/obits.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter