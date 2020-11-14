Obituary: Keith E. Lorentzen

Keith E. Lorentzen, 99, died Aug. 22 in Naperville, Illinois.
“Keith Lorentzen established a 4-year chemistry major at Indiana University Northwest. He had 2 publications in a professional journal and 10 internal publications at Standard Oil Indiana Research Laboratory, where he was employed from 1951 to 1962. He was cochair of the American Chemical Society Chicago Section and lectured on food chemistry. He was a patron of the Indiana University Presidents Circle. He received Indiana University Northwest’s Chancellor’s Medallion in 2016. He was a 70-year member of ACS. He was also a member of Alpha Chi Sigma and Sigma Xi. Before retiring in 1988, he served as chair of the Department of Chemistry, Biochemistry, Physics, and Astronomy at Indiana University Northwest.”—Family of Keith E. Lorentzen
Most recent title: Associate professor emeritus, Indiana University Northwest
Education: BA, chemistry, University of Utah, 1942; PhD, physical chemistry, Pennsylvania State College, 1951
Survivors: Wife, Evelyn; daughters, Becky, Heidi, Mitzi, and Wendy; son, John; stepdaughter, Janilyn; stepson, Richard; three grandchildren; six step-grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren
To recognize your late loved one or colleague, submit obituary information at cenm.ag/obits.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter