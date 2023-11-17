Obituary: Keith Usherwood Ingold

Keith Usherwood Ingold, 94, of Ottawa, Ontario, died Sept. 8, 2023.
“Keith’s world-leading chemistry earned recognition with four American Chemical Society awards, three UK Royal Society awards, an appointment as an officer of the Order of Canada, and many other accolades. As a mentor, he supported many scientists around the world in the development of their chemistry research and in the art of waterskiing. A great deal of science was conducted on the banks of the Rideau River during Ottawa summers between ski runs, thanks to Keith’s endless generosity, hospitality, and adventurous spirit. He will be deeply missed.”—Gino DiLabio, mentee, colleague, and friend
Most recent title: Principal research officer, National Research Council of Canada
Education: BSc, chemistry, University College London, 1949; PhD, chemistry, University of Oxford, 1951
Survivors: Children, John Ingold and Diana Ingold; four grandchildren
