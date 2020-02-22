Obituary: Kenneth E. Starling

Kenneth E. Starling, 84, died on Nov. 26, 2019, in Norman, Oklahoma.
“Ken joined the University of Oklahoma in 1966 and taught there for nearly 3 decades. He was well known in the natural gas industry, and his papers have been cited more than 8,000 times. He is perhaps best known for two equations of state: the Benedict-Webb-Rubin-Starling equation and the Carnahan-Starling equation. He was inducted into the Oklahoma Higher Education Hall of Fame in 2012.”—Brian Grady, friend and colleague
Most recent title: Professor of chemical engineering, University of Oklahoma
Education: BS, chemistry and chemical engineering, Texas A&I University (now Texas A&M University–Kingsville), 1957; PhD, chemical engineering, Illinois Institute of Technology, 1962
Survivors: Wife, Barbara; daughters, Stephani and Suzanne; son, Scott; nine grandchildren; six great-grandchildren
To recognize your late loved one or colleague, submit obituary information at cenm.ag/obits.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter