Obituary: Kenneth Hedberg

Kenneth Hedberg, 98, died on Jan. 5 in Corvallis, Oregon.
“Ken was an inspiration, a role model, and good friend to so many of us. He will be greatly missed. Ken was a native Oregonian and graduated from Oregon State College in 1942. He studied with Linus Pauling and received his PhD at the California Institute of Technology in 1948. He then joined the Oregon State University chemistry faculty, becoming an international leader in the use of electron diffraction to determine molecular structures. He retired in 1987 after 31 years at OSU but then continued an active research program for three more decades. Ken received the OSU College of Science Lifetime Achievement in Science Award in 2016.”—Michael Lerner, friend and colleague
Most recent title: Emeritus professor, Oregon State University
Education: BS, chemistry, Oregon State College (now Oregon State University), 1942; PhD, chemistry and physics, California Institute of Technology, 1948
Survivors: Wife, Lise; daughter, Katrina; son, Eric; four grandchildren
