Obituary: Kimiyuki Shibuya

Kimiyuki Shibuya, 64, died on Feb. 17 in Tokyo.
“Dr. Shibuya established the manufacturing production process of our two pharmaceuticals, ripasudil for the treatment of glaucoma and pemafibrate, an antihyperlipidemic drug. He discovered the selective ACAT-1 inhibitor K-604, an antiarteriosclerotic agent.”—Tadaaki Ohgiya, friend and colleague
Most recent title: Laboratory manager, Kowa
Education: BS, chemistry, 1979; MS, chemistry, 1981; and PhD, chemistry, 1996, Tohoku University
Survivors: Sister, Kayoko Shibuya
To recognize your late loved one or colleague, submit obituary information at cenm.ag/obits.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter