Obituary: Kirby V. Scherer Jr.

Kirby V. Scherer Jr., 82, died on Feb. 15, 2018, in Hockessin, Delaware.
“Kirby was a professor and research chemist. He taught at the University of California, Berkeley, and the University of Southern California and worked at the DuPont Experimental Station. He was a member of the Harvard Alumni Association, USC Faculty Association, American Chemical Society, and Sierra Club. He was an ACS member for 43 years and an active member of the fluorine division. Chemists will remember his research contributions, such as Scherer’s radical, which is still widely used and studied today. He was a devoted member of ACS, and it isn’t a coincidence that one of his sons bears the initials ACS.”—Andrew C. Scherer, son
Most recent title: Research chemist, DuPont
Education: BS, chemistry, 1958, and PhD, chemistry, 1963, Harvard University
Survivors: Daughters, Annye Bone and Nancy Connolly; sons, Andrew and Peter; stepchildren, Danica Hymen, David Hoos, Jennifer Siegel, and Tommy Siegel; 6 grandchildren
