Obituary: Kris Berglund

Kris Berglund, 63, died on Dec. 13, 2018, in Okemos, Michigan.
“Kris was a leading international researcher in crystallization, alternative uses of agricultural and forest materials, and fermentation/distilled-beverage technologies. He published numerous scientific papers, mentored 48 PhD and MS students, received 20 patents, and wrote Artisan Distilling, an authoritative volume in the field. As an entrepreneur, Kris started several companies, culminating in Working Bugs and Red Cedar Spirits, an East Lansing boutique distillery. Kris was instrumental in efforts to legalize small distilleries in Michigan and was considered the godfather of Michigan’s distilling industry. He developed educational programs in beverage technology that were well received by both students and industrial participants.”—Dennis J. Miller, friend and colleague
Most recent title: Professor of chemical engineering and food science, Michigan State University
Education: BS, agricultural engineering, University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, 1977; MS, chemical engineering, Colorado State University, 1980; PhD, chemical engineering, Iowa State University, 1981
Survivors: Wife, Dianne Holman; daughter, Lisa
