Obituary: Kurt L. Wray

Kurt L. Wray, 94, of Hancock, Maine, died July 15, 2023.
“In addition to his passion for science, Kurt enjoyed viewing and collecting paintings, sculpture, ceramics, and basketry. He enjoyed backpacking, camping, mountain climbing, and classical music. In 1980, Kurt and Torj made the life-changing decision to move to Maine so that Kurt could pursue his other interests more seriously. Soon Gull Rock Pottery was born, and they worked together for 27 years until they retired from their successful business at age 80. Kurt was active in his community as a member of Downeast Humanists and Freethinkers and as a member of the board of the Maine Civil Liberties Union. He will be missed.”—Leslie Hansen, daughter
Most recent title: Vice president and director of research, Physical Sciences Inc.
Education: BS, chemistry, Alfred University, 1951; PhD, physical chemistry, Brown University, 1955
Survivors: Wife, Ruth “Torj” Wray; children, Leslie Hansen and Russell Wray. Predeceased by son, Barney Wray.
