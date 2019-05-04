Obituary: L. Guy Donaruma

L. Guy Donaruma, 90, died on Nov. 29, 2018, in Punta Gorda, Florida.
“Guy Donaruma’s area of expertise was polymer chemistry. Over the years he developed many polymeric compounds used in adhesives, in pharmaceuticals, and a method for making oil from organic waste products. Initially, he worked for DuPont. He moved to Clarkson College of Technology in Potsdam, New York, and worked his way up to professor of chemistry and dean of the graduate school. His last academic position was vice president of research and graduate studies at the University of Alabama in Huntsville. While there, he provided testimony for the National Commission on Space. He was a cofounder of MacroChem. He always enjoyed reading, playing golf, and piloting his plane.”—Vickie Callihan, daughter
Most recent title: Vice president of research and development, Velcro USA
Education: BS, chemistry, St. Lawrence University, 1949; PhD, chemistry, Carnegie Mellon University, 1952
Survivors: Wife, Jeanne; daughters, Pam Snodgrass and Vickie Callihan; son, Jeff; 6 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren
